George Kittle thinks he will blow away injury return timetable

George Kittle thinks that he will blow away his injury timetable.

Kittle’s San Francisco 49ers are in bad shape. Not only are the 49ers 4-4 and last in the competitive NFC West, but both Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo are hurt.

Kittle was placed on injured reserve this week with a broken foot. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that doctors say Kittle will miss eight weeks. But Kittle told the coach he will be back in just two weeks.

“They told me eight weeks. Kittle says two, but that’s how he rolls. That’s why he’ll go on IR and if it’s better than what they’re saying, he’ll have a chance to come back this year, but eight weeks is eight weeks,” Shanahan said.

Kittle will have to miss three weeks due to injured reserve rules this year, so he won’t be back in two. But you have to love his attitude.

Kittle is known for playing through injuries, so we wouldn’t put it past him to return earlier than expected this year, especially if the 49ers are still in the playoff race.

The 2017 5th-round pick has 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season.