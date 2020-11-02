Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle out indefinitely with injuries

Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle left Sunday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with injuries early in the fourth quarter, and it sounds like it will be a while before the two San Francisco 49ers stars see the field again.

Garoppolo will be sidelined for at least six weeks with an ankle injury and possibly longer if surgery is needed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The ankle injury is the same one that forced Jimmy G. to miss time earlier in the season and has reportedly not been right since.

Kittle will also be out a while. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tests revealed a small fracture in the All Pro tight end’s foot. It is unclear if he will be able to play again this season, but Schefter says Kittle will miss eight weeks.

The 49ers have had terrible injury luck this year, with star defensive lineman Nick Bosa also out with a torn ACL. Several of their running backs have also gone down, and star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nursing a hamstring injury.

A recent report indicated Garoppolo’s future with the Niners may not be secure. If he misses extended time with his injury and the team plays well in his absence, it’s not out of the question that San Francisco could move on from him.