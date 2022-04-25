George Kittle makes flattering comparison for Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance last year in large part because of his rare skill set, and it sounds like George Kittle thinks they made the right move.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Brandon Marshall asked which quarterback would be the closest comparison to Lance. The first player to come to mind for Kittle was Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

2x All-Pro TE George Kittle’s comparison for Trey Lance? Josh Allen “He can move the chains whether it’s his feet, he’s a big body and can take hits, he wants to make plays, he’s got a cannon of an arm… he’s got an insane ceiling.” @IAMATHLETEpod | #49ers pic.twitter.com/mtqmxA902f — Neer Ray (@NeerRayNFL) April 25, 2022

“He reminds me the most of Josh Allen,” Kittle said. “Josh Allen is established and Trey has to prove that on the football field, but I think he can move the chains with his feet. He’s a big body. He can take hits. He wants to make plays. He’s got a cannon of an arm, it’s crazy. He can roll out to the right and throw it 50 yards diagonal on a line. There’s not a lot of people who can do that stuff. He’s got an insane ceiling.”

Kittle made sure to note that Allen is already an established NFL star. He was talking about Lance strictly from a talent standpoint.

Kittle also gave a very careful response when asked to compare Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Which way is the people’s Tight End leaning for 2022? “Jimmy is a fantastic leader” “Trey’s got one of the highest ceilings I’ve ever seen before. Some of the things you see him do on the field are like, ‘holy cow, I can't wait until he throws me passes.” (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/QtJEeAPpnr — Neer Ray (@NeerRayNFL) April 25, 2022

Lance is going to be the starter in San Francisco at some point. The Niners are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but they may not find a suitor. If Garoppolo sticks around for another season, there is a chance he could beat out Lance for the starting job in 2022.

Kittle would probably be happy with either Garoppolo or Lance next season. Garoppolo has led the Niners to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship Games. Lance is a freak athlete whose entire career is ahead of him.