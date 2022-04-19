 Skip to main content
Could Jimmy Garoppolo beat out Trey Lance for starting job?

April 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The San Francisco 49ers are facing an uncertain quarterback situation for the second straight offseason. While they have made it clear that they are open to trading Jimmy Garoppolo, there have been numerous conflicting reports about their level of confidence in Trey Lance. One NFL insider thinks there could still be a QB competition this summer.

Garoppolo was not present at the start of voluntary workouts on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said the reason for that is Jimmy G. is still recovering from shoulder surgery he had after the season. While Lance is preparing as if he is going to be the starting quarterback next season, Rapoport said there is a “scenario” where Garoppolo keeps the job.

“The caveat here is what if Jimmy Garoppolo just doesn’t get traded? What if he is not able to throw until mid-August?” Rapoport said. “What if he’s not able to throw full-strength by then? What if nobody trades for him and his big contract? Do the 49ers just keep him? What if he’s the best quarterback (in training camp)?

“There are so many different options for the 49ers, but there is a scenario where he comes and just takes back his starting job and they kind of just roll from there. Remember, he led them to the playoffs last year.”

There is really only one team remaining that has been viewed as a potential suitor for Garoppolo. Some reports have claimed the Niners already gave Lance the impression he will be their starter, but what if Garoppolo is not traded and outplays him? The situation has the potential to get complicated.

