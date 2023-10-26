 Skip to main content
George Pickens responds to big statement from Jaguars DB

October 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
George Pickens holds the ball

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is involved in a bit of a war of words with Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

Jenkins made some dismissive comments this week about Pickens ahead of their game on Sunday. The defensive back said on 1010XL in Jacksonville that he was aware of Pickens’ impressive yards per catch numbers, but said he “hasn’t played our corners yet.”

Whether Pickens was aware of those comments or not, he certainly was not affording the Jacksonville secondary much respect when he spoke about them on Thursday.

“I think they depend on their D-line a lot. With their team having a lot of first round guys on that D-line, that’s what they depend on,” Pickens said. “They kind of hope that the guys hold up long enough. It’s kind of a hope defense.”

Jacksonville has struggled with their pass defense in recent weeks, having allowed over 300 passing yards in two of their last three games. Jenkins is projecting confidence, but Pickens might be more well-positioned to back up his comments.

Pickens has never been lacking in confidence, either. His biggest worry might be whether his quarterback can get him the ball on Sunday.

