Giants bring back former 1st-round pick on 1-year deal

August 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
A close-up of a New York Giants helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are bringing back a familiar face.

The Giants are re-signing Adoree’ Jackson on a 1-year deal. This ends Jackson’s free agency and will bring him back with the same team.

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He played four seasons for the Titans and had 2 interceptions and 200 tackles during his time with Tennessee.

Jackson has played 37 games over the last three seasons with the Giants. He has had 176 tackles and 2 interceptions in three years with the Giants.

The Giants have Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator. Bowen coached with Tennessee from 2018-2020, which overlapped with Jackson’s time playing for the Titans.

