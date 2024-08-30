Giants bring back former 1st-round pick on 1-year deal

The New York Giants are bringing back a familiar face.

The Giants are re-signing Adoree’ Jackson on a 1-year deal. This ends Jackson’s free agency and will bring him back with the same team.

Reunion: The #Giants are re-signing old friend CB Adoree' Jackson, per me and @MikeGarafolo, as his free agency ends right where it began with a 1-year deal. The 28-year-old waited for the right opportunity and finds it with the team he’s played with for the last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/SOAn5Af0wz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2024

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He played four seasons for the Titans and had 2 interceptions and 200 tackles during his time with Tennessee.

Jackson has played 37 games over the last three seasons with the Giants. He has had 176 tackles and 2 interceptions in three years with the Giants.

The Giants have Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator. Bowen coached with Tennessee from 2018-2020, which overlapped with Jackson’s time playing for the Titans.