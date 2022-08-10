 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 9, 2022

Giants OL coach apologizes for role in provoking brawl

August 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Bobby Johnson looking ahead.

Aug 9, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Indianapolis Colts assistant defensive line coach Bobby Johnson reacts during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field. The Colts defeated the Seahawks 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson apologized for his actions during a massive brawl that broke out after a four-play stretch at Giants training camp on Monday.

Tensions were high due to Saquon Barkley knocking cornerback Aaron Robinson to the ground during the non-tackling portion of practice. Robinson took a hard swipe at a ball carried by running back Antonio Williams during the second play, while linebacker Tae Crowder threw Williams to the ground on the third play.

That did not sit well with center Jon Feliciano, who sought out and wrestled Crowder to the ground during the following play.

Feliciano and linebacker Cam Brown threw punches at each other, while Johnson further escalated the situation by shoving Brown before both sidelines emptied.

Take a look.

Johnson spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that he regretted his involvement in the scrum.

“I take full responsibility,” Johnson said. “I’m remorseful. It can’t happen, it won’t happen again. I’ve apologized to the appropriate people, in particular Cam. I have to be better than that.”

While training camp scuffles are not uncommon, especially with many players trying to do everything they can to make the 53-man roster, a coach’s job should be to de-escalate the situation rather than provoke it.

Luckily for the Giants, they will not have to wait long in order to compete against players other than their own teammates. New York will travel to New England on Thursday to play the Patriots in their first of three preseason games.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus