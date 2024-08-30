 Skip to main content
Report: Giants looking to bring back former 1st-round pick

August 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A close-up of a New York Giants helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been looking to bolster their defensive backfield, and they may do that by bringing back a former starter.

Veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was in New York on Friday to discuss a contract and take a physical, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. The Giants are interested in re-signing Jackson after he spent the last three seasons with the team.

Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in the first round in 2017. The former USC star was then one of the Giants’ prized free-agent signings in 2021 when he inked a 3-year, $39 million deal with the team.

Jackson had a down season last year, and it initially looked like the Giants did not have interest in bringing him back. New York has not addressed their need for a No. 2 cornerback, however, so bringing back a proven player who is familiar with the system could make sense.

The 28-year-old Jackson started 26 games for the Giants over the last three seasons. He had 176 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 23 passes defended during that span.

