Giants could bench Daniel Jones for notable reason?

The New York Giants may have a notable incentive to bench Daniel Jones if the quarterback continues to struggle in the coming weeks.

Jones is owed $35.5 million in guaranteed money this season, which is one reason he kept his starting job. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Jones also has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. If the former first-round pick were to suffer an injury this season that prevented him from passing a physical heading into next year, the injury guarantee would trigger.

Several quarterbacks have been benched in recent years in part because of injury guarantees in their contracts. The Las Vegas Raiders benched Jimmy Garaoppolo last season because they planned to move on from him and did not want to risk having to pay out an injury guarantee. The Raiders did the same the year before to avoid being roped into an even bigger injury guarantee with Derek Carr.

Jones threw two interceptions in the Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. A shocking stat about his struggles went viral after the game.

Giants fans wasted no time booing their team during last week’s game. Head coach Brian Daboll was already asked whether he would consider benching Jones, and Jones’ contract could wind up making that decision easier on the team.