Giants get big news on their QB situation heading into Week 9

The New York Giants saw their backup quarterback go down on Sunday when Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury, but fortunately their starter is expected to return in Week 9.

Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact, according multiple reports. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post says Jones was actually given the green light by doctors prior to Sunday’s game, but he was inactive anyway.

BREAKING: #Giants Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact , per sources. He was actually cleared by doctors yesterday, prior to Tyrod Taylor injury. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 30, 2023

Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 5. The injury caused weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm, and Jones would have reportedly risked re-injuring himself if he returned before the issue was fully resolved.

Taylor suffered a rib injury when a defender landed on him during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and remained there overnight.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over for Taylor, with Saquon Barkley serving as the emergency quarterback.

Jones has just 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season. He signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension prior to the season.