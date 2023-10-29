New information surfaces about Daniel Jones’ neck injury

Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game on Sunday with a neck injury he suffered in Week 5, and there have been some concerns about whether the New York Giants quarterback will play again this season. We now know a bit more about the issue he is dealing with.

The injury to Jones neck has caused “significant weakness” in his left arm, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report. While that is Jones’ non-throwing arm, there would be a risk of re-injury if he returns before he is fully healed.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was initially optimistic that Jones would not miss time when Jones first sustained the injury. Daboll then sparked some concern this week when he would not definitively say that Jones will return this season.

Jones had just 2 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions in five games this season. Tyrod Taylor has replaced him for the last two weeks and will start again on Sunday.