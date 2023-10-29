 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 29, 2023

New information surfaces about Daniel Jones’ neck injury

October 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Daniel Jones throwing a pass

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game on Sunday with a neck injury he suffered in Week 5, and there have been some concerns about whether the New York Giants quarterback will play again this season. We now know a bit more about the issue he is dealing with.

The injury to Jones neck has caused “significant weakness” in his left arm, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report. While that is Jones’ non-throwing arm, there would be a risk of re-injury if he returns before he is fully healed.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was initially optimistic that Jones would not miss time when Jones first sustained the injury. Daboll then sparked some concern this week when he would not definitively say that Jones will return this season.

Jones had just 2 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions in five games this season. Tyrod Taylor has replaced him for the last two weeks and will start again on Sunday.

Article Tags

Daniel JonesNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus