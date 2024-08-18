Giants DL had the best highlight in NFL preseason

Rookie defensive lineman Elijah Chatman has been one of the most surprising players in training camp with the New York Giants this summer, and the former SMU star may have also had the best highlight of the NFL preseason.

Chatman showed off his uncanny speed during the Giants’ 28-10 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. The Texans had the ball deep in their own territory when running back J.J. Taylor took a handoff and turned it up the left sideline. Despite being a full five yards behind Taylor at one point, Chatman somehow managed to chase down the back.

This is the kind of effort that earns you a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/t2kNE6bSmL — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 18, 2024

Taylor actually stepped out of bounds before Chatman got to him, but it looked like the tailback was still running full speed when Chatman caught up. It is incredibly rare to see a big man move that fast and track down a skill position player 45 yards down the field.

Chatman went undrafted this year because he is undersized. At just 6 feet tall and 278 pounds, Chatman does not have anywhere near the usual build of an NFL defensive lineman. He is trying to make up for that with speed, though his strength has not gone unnoticed, either.

Earlier in the week, Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson said Chatman is “probably the strongest guy on the team.” Chatman also told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post that he understands the odds of making an NFL roster are stacked against him.

“I look at it as motivation to go that much harder,” Chatman said. “I have to work twice as hard because I’m not as big as the guys, so I have to be stronger and I have to be faster.”

Plays like the one Chatman made on Saturday are the type that move you from one side of the roster bubble to the other. Chatman also had a sack in the Giants’ first preseason game, so his arrow is most certainly pointing up at the right time.