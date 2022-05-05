 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 4, 2022

Report: Giants nearing decision on future of standout DB

May 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
James Bradberry looking down

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly close to a resolution on the fate of cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry is likely to be released in the coming days, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The report comes on the heels of Giants GM Joe Schoen saying he was aiming to resolve Bradberry’s situation by the end of the week.

Bradberry was attracting trade interest earlier in the offseason. However, his $21.86 million cap hit for 2022 likely prevented any deal from taking place.

Assuming he is released, Bradberry should be an intriguing free agent target for a number of teams. The 28-year-old is still performing well as a cornerback. His contract is really the biggest thing working against him. Once teams can speak to him on their own terms, Bradberry should have no trouble finding a new home.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus