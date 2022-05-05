Report: Giants nearing decision on future of standout DB

The New York Giants are reportedly close to a resolution on the fate of cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry is likely to be released in the coming days, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The report comes on the heels of Giants GM Joe Schoen saying he was aiming to resolve Bradberry’s situation by the end of the week.

Joe Schoen said on WFAN they should have resolution on James Bradberry by the end of the week. This is obviously headed toward his release, probably sooner than later. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 4, 2022

Bradberry was attracting trade interest earlier in the offseason. However, his $21.86 million cap hit for 2022 likely prevented any deal from taking place.

Assuming he is released, Bradberry should be an intriguing free agent target for a number of teams. The 28-year-old is still performing well as a cornerback. His contract is really the biggest thing working against him. Once teams can speak to him on their own terms, Bradberry should have no trouble finding a new home.