Giants have reportedly made 2 major decisions about 2022 season

The New York Giants have been eliminated from postseason contention for the fifth consecutive year, and many have speculated that they will make major changes this offseason. Apparently the head coach and quarterback are safe.

The Giants plan to bring back both head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones in 2022, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are, however, expected to have “difficult conversations” with many key members of the organization. One significant change they could make is moving on from general manager Dave Gettleman, who may step down after four seasons with the franchise.

Schefter notes that a new GM might want to hire a new head coach, which could complicate the process. Giants ownership prefers to keep Judge and would likely convey that to any potential GM candidate.

Judge is 10-20 as a head coach entering Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones will miss the remainder of the year due to a neck injury. The former 6th overall pick has been disappointing in his first three NFL seasons, but the Giants still believe he can be an effective starting quarterback. Gettleman is the one who decided to trade up to draft Jones, so it would be somewhat surprising if the Giants still believe in Jones but want to move on from the GM.

Judge had an awesome Christmas gesture for members of the Giants organization over the weekend. If he remains in his position despite another season with double-digit losses, that is a good indication of the level of respect he has within the franchise.

Photo: Jan 9, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Introductory press conference of New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports