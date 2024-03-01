 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 29, 2024

Giants making effort to re-sign Saquon Barkley?

February 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Saquon Barkley during a radio interview

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley speaks during a radio interview during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Some teams around the NFL may be excited about the possibility of signing Saquon Barkley in free agency. The New York Giants though may make a big effort to retain the running back.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that the Giants and Barkley met at the NFL Combine and things went well. Anderson added that the Giants are open to multiple options in order to re-sign Barkley.

The Giants reportedly are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Barkley, which would pay him $12 million in 2024. But they could work toward a short or long-term deal with the running back. And it sounds like Barkley’s first preference would be to work out a deal with his original franchise rather than leave in free agency.

Barkley just turned 27 years old and has proven to be a valuable weapon when healthy. Though he rushed for just 3.9 yards per carry in a struggling Giants offense last season, he averaged 4.4 yards per carry the year before. In addition to his rushing ability, Barkley has averaged 28.4 receiving yards per game during his career.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick by the Giants in 2018. A report on Thursday linked him to an AFC playoff team if he were to leave the Giants.

Article Tags

New York GiantsSaquon Barkley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus