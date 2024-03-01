Giants making effort to re-sign Saquon Barkley?

Some teams around the NFL may be excited about the possibility of signing Saquon Barkley in free agency. The New York Giants though may make a big effort to retain the running back.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that the Giants and Barkley met at the NFL Combine and things went well. Anderson added that the Giants are open to multiple options in order to re-sign Barkley.

I’m told the #Giants and RB Saquon Barkley’s representatives had a ‘good (initial) meeting’ on Wednesday at the Scouting Combine, per source. My understanding is, the team remains open to multiple options, including memorializing Barkley’s potential legacy as a NY Giant,… pic.twitter.com/Eu0HI7WOp4 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 29, 2024

The Giants reportedly are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Barkley, which would pay him $12 million in 2024. But they could work toward a short or long-term deal with the running back. And it sounds like Barkley’s first preference would be to work out a deal with his original franchise rather than leave in free agency.

Barkley just turned 27 years old and has proven to be a valuable weapon when healthy. Though he rushed for just 3.9 yards per carry in a struggling Giants offense last season, he averaged 4.4 yards per carry the year before. In addition to his rushing ability, Barkley has averaged 28.4 receiving yards per game during his career.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick by the Giants in 2018. A report on Thursday linked him to an AFC playoff team if he were to leave the Giants.