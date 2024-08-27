Giants release ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver

The New York Giants have moved on from a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Allen Robinson was released by the Giants on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The #Giants released veteran WR Allen Robinson, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

Robinson signed with the Giants back in May after spending the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in all 17 games for the Steelers last year but was not very productive, in part because of the poor play the team got from the quarterback position. Robinson had just 34 catches for 280 yards and no touchdowns. He was cut by Pittsburgh in March.

The Giants were Robinson’s fifth team in 11 NFL seasons. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, two of which came with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020.

Robinson made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He had 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns that season.

Robinson, 30, will hope to catch on elsewhere as a depth signing, but his days of operating as a top receiving option are likely in the rearview.