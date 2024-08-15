 Skip to main content
Giants release ex-Super Bowl champion

August 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A close-up of a New York Giants helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have moved on from a veteran member of their secondary.

Defensive back Jalen Mills was released by the Giants on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Mills had been on the non-football injury list with a calf strain, but he is said to be fully healthy.

Mills spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots before signing with the Giants back in March. The former seventh-round pick began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. Mills played five seasons with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl with them in 2017.

There has been talk of the Eagles potentially bringing Mills back, so that could be one option for the 30-year-old.

Mills played in all 17 games for the Patriots last season. He recorded 45 total tackles and a forced fumble.

