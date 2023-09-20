Giants make decision on Saquon Barkley’s Week 3 status

The New York Giants have made their final decision on running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants officially ruled Barkley out on Wednesday. Starting tackle Andrew Thomas was also ruled out, so the Giants will be down four starters for the game.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is OUT. Right move. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), LG Ben Bredeson (concussion) and OLB Azeez Ojulari also OUT. That’s four starters down for Thursday night vs. 49ers. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 20, 2023

Ultimately, the decision on Barkley is no surprise. Reports suggested he was looking at a multi-week absence after injuring his ankle Sunday, but the Giants had tried to maintain that he was day-to-day and had a chance of playing Thursday. Ultimately, with the short turnaround, there was never much of a chance Barkley would be ready to go.

Veteran Matt Breida is poised to get most of the backfield work for the Giants as long as Barkley is sidelined.