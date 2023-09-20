 Skip to main content
Giants make decision on Saquon Barkley’s Week 3 status

September 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Saquon Barkley during a radio interview

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley speaks during a radio interview during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made their final decision on running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants officially ruled Barkley out on Wednesday. Starting tackle Andrew Thomas was also ruled out, so the Giants will be down four starters for the game.

Ultimately, the decision on Barkley is no surprise. Reports suggested he was looking at a multi-week absence after injuring his ankle Sunday, but the Giants had tried to maintain that he was day-to-day and had a chance of playing Thursday. Ultimately, with the short turnaround, there was never much of a chance Barkley would be ready to go.

Veteran Matt Breida is poised to get most of the backfield work for the Giants as long as Barkley is sidelined.

