1 NFL team viewed as most likely to trade up in draft for quarterback

The NFL draft is fewer than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors circulating about what some teams may do in the first round. There apparently is already talk about one team potentially trading up, with an eye on drafting a quarterback.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was speaking on NFL Network while live from the combine in Indianapolis on Friday. Jeremiah mentioned which team is rumored to have interest in trading up for a quarterback.

“There’s a lot of whispers around here,” Jeremiah said. “There’s an expectation that if you’re a looking for a team that might jump, that would be anxious to move up and make something happen, the Giants are a name that comes up often.”

As if that’s not enough, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported something similar. Hughes said on Friday that it’s the “worst kept secret” that the Giants want a quarterback and are willing to trade up to take one.

The issue for the Giants, as Hughes indicated, is that too many teams at the top of the draft want QBs too. The Chicago Bears (No. 1 pick), Washington Commanders (No. 2) and New England Patriots (No. 3) all could take quarterbacks. The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick. They could attempt to trade with the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4) or Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) to move up for a QB.

Between Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., there should be plenty of quarterback options available for a team drafting in the top ive.