Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring

A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring.

Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions.

Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at the time the story was published. Heritage Auctions estimates the value of the ring at $80,000 or higher.

Nicks was the Giants’ leading receiver in the team’s 21-17 win over the New England Patriots. He had 10 catches for 109 yards, helping Big Blue beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

The ring features four Lombardi Trophies and the Giants’ logo on top. One side features Nicks’ last name and his jersey number (88). The other side shows the score of the game and logos of the teams involved.

Nicks played six of his seven NFL seasons with the Giants. He had 318 catches for 4,676 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns during his Giants career. The North Carolina product posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2010-2011.

H/T TMZ Sports