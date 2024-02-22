Report: Giants may use unusual tactic to try to keep Xavier McKinney

The New York Giants have some big free agent decisions to make this offseason, and that may lead them to some unusual tactics to try to keep their core together.

The Giants are prioritizing an effort to keep safety Xavier McKinney, but might have to keep him from hitting the open market in order to do so. To that end, the team is considering using the little-used transition tag on McKinney, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants would owe McKinney $13.9 million by using the transition tag, a lower figure than the $16.2 million that would come with using the franchise tag. McKinney could still negotiate with other teams, but the Giants would have the right to match any offer he received. The two sides would still be able to negotiate a long-term deal as well.

McKinney had some issues with the Giants this past season, but it does not appear to have soured him on the organization. He will want to be paid like an elite safety, and the Giants seem aware that he falls into that bracket.

The 24-year-old safety tallied 116 total tackles last season to go along with three interceptions.