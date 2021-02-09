Gisele, Camille Kostek do their version of famous Brady, Gronk video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won their fourth Super Bowl together on Sunday, and many were wondering if they would post yet another “we ain’t goin’ nowhere” video on social media. Their better halves took care of that for them.

Brady’s wife Gisele and Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek created their own version of the duo’s P-Diddy “Bad Boy for Life” video while they celebrated Sunday’s win at Raymond James Stadium. Some might even say they did it better than the boys:

The “Bad Boy for Life” video originated after the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago. Brady and Gronk then recreated it following their NFC Championship Game win this year. You can see the latest version here.

With both Brady and Gronkowski committed to playing next season, we may even get a third version from them and a second from Gisele and Camille.

