Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski recreate famous ‘Bad Boy for Life’ video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are once again heading to the Super Bowl, and they are doing so this time without the New England Patriots. However, the two superstars are making sure this conference championship has a similar feel to the past ones they’ve won together.

After the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago, Brady posted a video on social media of him and Gronk smiling at the camera with P-Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” playing. The lyrics, of course, include the line “we ain’t goin’ nowhere.” Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Brady and Gronk recreated the video.

The video is yet another reminder of Brady’s absurd dominance. The 43-year-old is heading to his tenth — that’s right, TENTH — Super Bowl. The fact that he is doing so with a new team further cements his legacy as the greatest NFL player to ever live.

The original “Bad Boy for Life” video that Brady and Gronkowski made was so popular that even other local teams made spin-offs of it. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if the latest video will even be the last for Brady.

