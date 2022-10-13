 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 13, 2022

Gisele draws attention for Instagram comment amid divorce rumors

October 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Gisele smiling

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen , wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have not made any public statements about the rumors that they are going through a divorce, but the Brazilian supermodel did draw some attention for her Instagram activity this week.

In the wake of a report that Brady and Bundchen are splitting and have hired divorce attorneys, Gisele left a comment on an Instagram post that many people believed was calculated. The post featured a quote from author and life coach Jay Shetty that said, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” Gisele “liked” the post and left the praying hands emoji as a comment.

The caption to the post read as follows:

“Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

It seems unlikely that the timing was a coincidence.

Gisele is said to be fed up with Brady’s schedule and his decision to keep playing in the NFL. While the couple has had other issues, it seems like that is the driving factor behind the split. Brady has been having a rough time with the divorce proceedings.

Article Tags

GiseleTom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus