Gisele draws attention for Instagram comment amid divorce rumors

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have not made any public statements about the rumors that they are going through a divorce, but the Brazilian supermodel did draw some attention for her Instagram activity this week.

In the wake of a report that Brady and Bundchen are splitting and have hired divorce attorneys, Gisele left a comment on an Instagram post that many people believed was calculated. The post featured a quote from author and life coach Jay Shetty that said, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” Gisele “liked” the post and left the praying hands emoji as a comment.

Gisele had people going bananas with this Instagram comment pic.twitter.com/GX4nBs4gdZ — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) October 13, 2022

The caption to the post read as follows:

“Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

It seems unlikely that the timing was a coincidence.

Gisele is said to be fed up with Brady’s schedule and his decision to keep playing in the NFL. While the couple has had other issues, it seems like that is the driving factor behind the split. Brady has been having a rough time with the divorce proceedings.