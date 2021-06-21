 Skip to main content
Golden Tate names three teams he wants to play for in 2021

June 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate remains interested in playing in the NFL in 2021, and he has his eye on three teams in particular.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, Tate said he was getting “better with age” and touted himself as a good locker room presence, making clear his eagerness to play. He also named the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Rams as three teams he’d like to play for.

Tate is a Tennessee native, so the Titans are attractive to him. As he noted, he also has a personal history with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. All three of Tate’s 1,000-yard seasons came in Detroit with Stafford as his quarterback.

Tate’s 2020 season did not go well at all, and the 32-year-old is clearly struggling to attract interest at this point in the offseason. As recently as 2019, he caught six touchdowns for the Giants, so he can probably be a limited contributor somewhere. He may have to wait for a training camp injury, though.

