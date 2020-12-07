Gregg Williams fired as defensive coordinator of Jets

The New York Jets had their worst defensive breakdown of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and that appears to have been the final straw for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Williams has been fired by the Jets, according to multiple reports.

The Jets somehow blew a 28-24 lead against the Raiders on Sunday with less than a minute in the game. All Williams’ defense had to do was stop Las Vegas one final time from the Jets’ 46-yard line with just seconds remaining. Williams called a blitz, which left man coverage on the outside. Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs broke free and Derek Carr found him for a game-winning touchdown.

Several analysts immediately questioned whether the Jets threw the game intentionally, as the loss got them one step closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Jets players also trashed Williams over the call.

Williams, 62, was in his second season as defensive coordinator for the Jets. New York has allowed 29.4 points per game, which is third-worst in the NFL.