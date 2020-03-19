Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agrees to contract with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have lost multiple players off their defense in free agency, but they are making a nice addition to their secondary.

The Cowboys and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agreed to terms on a contract. The deal is for $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed, according to Clarence Hill Jr.

Clinton-Dix was a first-round pick by the Packers in 2014 and was traded to Washington prior to the deadline two seasons ago. He spent last season with the Bears, making 78 tackles and intercepting two passes.

Clinton-Dix has played in 16 games in every season during his career and is an above-average safety. He will be a nice replacement for Jeff Heath on Dallas’ defense and will be reunited with his former Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy.