Haason Reddick open to surprising trade possibility?

Haason Reddick requested a trade from the New York Jets before ever taking a snap for the team, and it sounds like he is open to just about any scenario that would give him a fresh start elsewhere.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini discussed the Reddick situation during the latest episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. According to the longtime Jets reporter, Reddick would not be opposed to a trade that sent him back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Let’s put it this way: a little birdie told me that Reddick, I don’t think, would be opposed to something like that,” Cimini said, as transcribed by Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report. “I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets’ situation — and of course, he did request a trade in August — so frustrated that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia.”

Cimini added that the idea of the Jets and Eagles agreeing to another deal for the same player is “kind of far-fetched,” but it is still noteworthy that Reddick supposedly feels that way about it.

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Eagles for Reddick back in March. Reddick seemed to want out of Philadelphia after it became clear that he was not going to get the type of long-term contract extension he was seeking.

Reddick was originally set to make $14 million in the final year of the deal this season, but he has already forfeited a significant amount of that with his holdout. There have been reports that he assured the Jets he was fine with his contract situation before the trade was completed. The 30-year-old is now refusing to play for his new team without a new deal.

It seems highly unlikely that the Eagles would want Reddick back given the reason they traded him in the first place. If nothing else, Reddick’s openness to return to Philly might be a good indication of how he feels toward the Jets.