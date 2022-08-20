Have Patriots decided on a play-caller?

Who will call plays for the New England Patriots in 2022? Head coach Bill Belichick isn’t ready to publicly commit just yet, but the evidence is clearly pointing in a specific direction.

During a 20-10 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, it was senior football advisor and offensive line coach Matt Patricia with the playsheet in his hand.

“It’s still a process,” Belichick said with a sly smile, via MassLive.

Belichick even refused to acknowledge Patricia was calling the plays on Friday night despite the obvious.

“Communication with the quarterback, yeah. As far as calling the plays, there’s a whole ‘nother process on that,” Belichick said.

Someone should inform quarterback Mac Jones because he’s not toting the same company line.

“He’s one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever been around in terms of football knowledge,” Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “Between all the coaches we have, they’ve done a great job preparing us. He’s really starting to get a feel for (play-calling). That’s the thing, he’s just growing each week and making sure that we can stack good days together. He’s very easy to talk to on the sideline, very easy, laid-back kind of type coach but he demands a lot, and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time.”

Joe Judge had been another option for Belichick and the Patriots, but he seems destined to exist in the background.