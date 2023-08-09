 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 9, 2023

Henry Ruggs receives prison sentence in fatal DUI case

August 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Henry Ruggs with the Raiders

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs received a prison sentence on Wednesday stemming from his fatal DUI crash in 2021.

Ruggs was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The former wide receiver was initially facing up to 50 years in prison, but his sentence was negotiated down as part of a deal that saw him plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Police have said Ruggs was driving 156 mph near the Las Vegas Strip and intoxicated when he lost control of his Corvette and slammed into a Toyota RAV4 on Nov. 2, 2021. A 23-year-old woman named Tina Tintor and her dog were killed after the Toyota caught fire. His BAC was over twice the legal limit when his blood was drawn two hours after the crash.

Ruggs was selected 12th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught 50 passes in two seasons before he was released following his arrest.

Article Tags

Henry Ruggs III
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus