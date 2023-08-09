Henry Ruggs receives prison sentence in fatal DUI case

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs received a prison sentence on Wednesday stemming from his fatal DUI crash in 2021.

Ruggs was sentenced to 3-to-10 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The former wide receiver was initially facing up to 50 years in prison, but his sentence was negotiated down as part of a deal that saw him plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

#BREAKING: Judge sentences former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs to 3-10 years in prison, which was the stipulation of his plea deal. https://t.co/yeQ1ysKytw https://t.co/ERcpmRR0Wu — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 9, 2023

Police have said Ruggs was driving 156 mph near the Las Vegas Strip and intoxicated when he lost control of his Corvette and slammed into a Toyota RAV4 on Nov. 2, 2021. A 23-year-old woman named Tina Tintor and her dog were killed after the Toyota caught fire. His BAC was over twice the legal limit when his blood was drawn two hours after the crash.

Ruggs was selected 12th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught 50 passes in two seasons before he was released following his arrest.