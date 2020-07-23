Here are the face shields NFL will ask players to wear during games

The NFL has developed a face shield players can wear during games that could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but using it is not expected to be a requirement.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared a sketch of the face shield that the league developed with the help of Oakley. The sketch shows a filter and vents that are supposed to make it so players can breathe normally.

Update on the face shields the NFL developed with Oakley to prevent the spread of Covid: The expectation is they will be recommended but NOT required for players, a source informed of talks between the NFL and NFLPA says. The league had been pushing for them to be worn by all. pic.twitter.com/ikar8AmEF0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2020

All 32 teams will have the face shields at their facilities when players report to training camp, so they will be able to test them well in advance of the regular season. Garafolo notes that using the masks will be encouraged but not required, and Oakley is already working on a 2.0 version.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are still working through some health and safety issues ahead of training camp, which is set to begin for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans (who are playing in the season opener) on Saturday and all other teams on Tuesday. The league announced this week that fans will be required to wear face coverings when attending games regardless of local regulations.