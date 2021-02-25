Here is how committed the Texans are to ignoring Deshaun Watson trade offers

Deshaun Watson reiterated to the Houston Texans recently that he still wants to be traded, but the team remains fully committed to not fulfilling that request.

A report on Thursday said Watson met with David Culley last week and informed the new Texans head coach that he has no intention of playing for Houston again. That meeting apparently did not convince the Texans to start listening to trade offers for Watson.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, some teams have resorted to calling the Texans and leaving voicemails with their offers for Watson. Rather than turning away trade inquiries for Watson, the Texans have been ignoring them altogether.

Watson and the Texans are in a total stalemate. Team owner Cal McNair said recently that there is “a lot of misinformation” circulating about the Watson situation. He says he is confident Watson will remain with the team for a very long time. Watson obviously feels much differently.

At this point, there is no reason to believe the Texans can smooth things over with their franchise quarterback. Watson has made it clear through leaked reports and his social media activity that he wants nothing to do with the franchise.