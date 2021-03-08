Here is the latest on the Tom Brady-Buccaneers contract talks

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly in the process of renegotiating the quarterback’s contract, and that could have a lot to do with Brady’s desire to play beyond next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Brady and the Bucs have made progress toward an extension. While there has been a lot of talk about Brady lowering his salary cap hit, Schefter noted that the new deal “would tie (Brady) to Tampa for an even longer period of time.”

.@AdamSchefter says Tom Brady and the Bucs have "good momentum" toward a contract extension "that would tie him to Tampa for an even longer period of time." pic.twitter.com/Lf1r4vO1xV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2021

“Even though he has one year left on his deal, clearly he likes it in Tampa,” Schefter said. “We know he loves playing football. As he once said, he dreams about throwing the football. It looks like those dreams are going to continue a while longer.”

Brady is set to count $28 million against the cap in 2021. The Bucs need to re-sign core players like Chris Godwin and LaVonte David, so lowering that number would help them do that.

There’s a way the Buccaneers could stretch Brady’s money out over a longer period of time even if he planned to retire after next season, but it doesn’t sound like that is all they are looking to do. Brady proved with an awesome video he shared on social media recently that he is still as hungry as ever. We would be surprised if he only played one more year.