Houston Police says they have not heard from Tony Buzbee about Watson allegations

Houston Police shared a statement on Twitter Friday regarding the Deshaun Watson situation.

On Tuesday, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee said he had filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman claiming Watson went too far with her sexually. Since then, Buzbee has continued to provide updates on the case daily. On Friday, Buzbee said he had spoken with nearly two dozen women about potential complaints involving the Texans quarterback. The complaints stem from Watson’s alleged behavior during massages from various women.

During a press conference on Friday, Buzbee said he had been contacted by Houston Police about the situation. Buzbee said he would submit a packet of information to them.

In response, Houston Police said that they were unaware of any contact between the police and Buzbee. They said they were unaware of any incident reports being filed in their jurisdiction.

At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2021

Buzbee said that when he reached out to Watson’s agent about the allegations, he was dismissed with “incredible arrogance.” Buzbee says that led him to take the situation public.