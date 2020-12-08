 Skip to main content
Here’s how Adam Gase missed Gregg Williams’ costly all-out blitz call

December 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Adam Gase

Former Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a play at the end of New York’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday that helped cost him his job, and even head coach Adam Gase was reportedly stunned by the coverage.

With a 28-24 lead and just seconds remaining, all the Jets had to do was keep Las Vegas from going 46 yards for a touchdown on one play. A safe coverage seemed like the obvious call, but Williams dialed up a blitz. According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, the Raiders were not surprised by the call. Gase was, but Las Vegas snapped the ball before he could do anything about it.

Silver provided a breakdown on Monday of what happened on the final play of New York’s 31-28 loss. He said Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt could have changed the coverage when he saw Carr make a pre-snap adjustment, but no one blames Hewitt for Williams’ mistake. Gase was said to be “shocked.”

Several analysts immediately questioned whether the Jets threw the game intentionally, as the loss got them one step closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Jets players also trashed Williams over the call.

Williams is known for his blitz packages. Calling a safe coverage in that situation seemed like a given, but there are many reasons the Jets rank near the bottom of the NFL in defense and have not won a game this season. Costly mistakes like that have become the norm for the team.

