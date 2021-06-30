New Patriot Hunter Henry held his gender reveal at Gillette Stadium

Hunter Henry has only been with the New England Patriots for a few months, but the star tight end is already fully immersed in the team’s culture. We know this because he chose Gillette Stadium as the spot where he found out if he is having a baby boy or baby girl.

Henry and his wife Parker are expecting their first child later this year. They held a private gender reveal at Gillette Stadium this week, and Henry shared the video on Instagram. Hunter, who predicted the couple would be having a girl, and Parker, who was team boy, stood facing the video board at their new home stadium and got the news.

It’s a boy. Check out the video:

Henry may have predicted that he and Parker were having a girl, but he was clearly pumped with the result. We can’t say the same for the last Boston athlete who went public with his gender reveal.