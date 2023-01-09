Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake

Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business.

The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with it at the end of the first quarter.

Giants kicker Graham Gano lined up as if to attempt a 47-yard field goal, but holder Jamie Gillan, the team’s first-string punter, took off running with the ball instead. The Eagles snuffed out the fake pretty easily though and tackled Gillan for a sizable loss.

The real star of that play however was not anybody on the Eagles but rather the one true Eagle. In a superb reference to Gillan’s nickname (“The Scottish Hammer”), the broadcaster Eagle hit the viewers with an unforgettable line — “And The Scottish Hammer gets nailed!”

Take a listen:

excellent call pic.twitter.com/vWPrEDc8GQ — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) January 8, 2023

That was an impressive quip for Eagle to have saved in his back pocket. As a punter, Gillan almost never gets tackled outright, so the opportunities for a “nailing” were pretty few and far between.

But the Emmy Award-winning announcer Eagle finally got his big chance on Sunday and made the absolute most of it. Now Eagle has another addition to his greatest hits collection.