Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake

January 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
The Giants running a fake field goal

Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business.

The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with it at the end of the first quarter.

Giants kicker Graham Gano lined up as if to attempt a 47-yard field goal, but holder Jamie Gillan, the team’s first-string punter, took off running with the ball instead. The Eagles snuffed out the fake pretty easily though and tackled Gillan for a sizable loss.

The real star of that play however was not anybody on the Eagles but rather the one true Eagle. In a superb reference to Gillan’s nickname (“The Scottish Hammer”), the broadcaster Eagle hit the viewers with an unforgettable line — “And The Scottish Hammer gets nailed!”

Take a listen:

That was an impressive quip for Eagle to have saved in his back pocket. As a punter, Gillan almost never gets tackled outright, so the opportunities for a “nailing” were pretty few and far between.

But the Emmy Award-winning announcer Eagle finally got his big chance on Sunday and made the absolute most of it. Now Eagle has another addition to his greatest hits collection.

Ian Eagle, New York Giants
