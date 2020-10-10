Ian Rapoport suspended by NFL Network over unauthorized post

Ian Rapoport announced via Twitter on Friday night that he has been suspended by NFL Network over an unauthorized social media post.

Rapoport, who is the lead reporter for NFL Media, shared the news in a statement.

“Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until Octoboer 22,” Rapoport said in his statement. “I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.”

Rapoport did not tweet any other messages on Friday. He is typically busy tweeting NFL-related news during the football season, so seeing him not tweet was odd.

Rapoport has been criticized at times for his reporting. But Rapoport is regarded as the second-most prolific NFL reporter, behind ESPN’s Adam Schefter.