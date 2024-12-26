 Skip to main content
Insane stat about Chiefs goes viral after Week 17 win

December 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs proved once again on Wednesday that they are the best team in the NFL, but they share a lot more in common with the worst teams in the league than you might think.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Kansas City improved to 15-1 with the win. They also failed to score 30 or more points for the 16th consecutive game.

The Chiefs are one of only four teams in the NFL that have scored 30 or fewer points in every single one of their games this season. If you look at the list, one of the teams is very much not like the others:

The New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are the other three teams who have failed to eclipse the 30-point mark in any game. All three are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mahomes and Andy Reid have a reputation for lighting up the scoreboard, but that has not been the case during the regular season the last two years.

The fact that the Chiefs have just one loss despite scoring fewer than 30 points in every game is a testament to their defense and composure in close games. That should bode well for them during the playoffs as they try to win a three straight Super Bowl.

