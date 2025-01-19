 Skip to main content
Insane stat goes viral after Chiefs’ win over Texans

January 19, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Houston TexansKansas City ChiefsNFL Playoffs 2025
CJ Stroud ready to throw a pass

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans lost a tough game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, and they did so in unprecedented fashion.

The Chiefs pulled away late to beat the Texans 23-14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Houston actually looked like the better team for much of the game, and that was reflected in everything but the final score.

In fact, the Chiefs managed just 212 yards of total offense. The Texans finished with 336. That marked the first time in NFL postseason history that a team outgained an opponent by at least 100 yards and lost the game. Teams were previously 49-0 when that happened.

Many will say that stat is further evidence that the Chiefs had the officiating crew on their side. Even ESPN analyst Troy Aikman blasted the refs over a controversial unnecessary roughness call late in the third quarter that helped Kansas City extend their lead.

The Texans did not do themselves any favors, however. CJ Stroud took a brutal sack on fourth down near midfield in the fourth quarter, and Houston even rushed the snap with the Chiefs blitzing. There were plenty of things the Texans could have done in big moments, but they came up short.