Insane stat goes viral after Chiefs’ win over Texans

The Houston Texans lost a tough game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, and they did so in unprecedented fashion.

The Chiefs pulled away late to beat the Texans 23-14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Houston actually looked like the better team for much of the game, and that was reflected in everything but the final score.

In fact, the Chiefs managed just 212 yards of total offense. The Texans finished with 336. That marked the first time in NFL postseason history that a team outgained an opponent by at least 100 yards and lost the game. Teams were previously 49-0 when that happened.

The Texans are the first team in NFL postseason history to outgain their opponent by 100 yards, have 0 turnovers, and lose. Prior to the Texans, teams were 49-0 in such games. Unreal. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NUI6eSEb7g — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 19, 2025

Many will say that stat is further evidence that the Chiefs had the officiating crew on their side. Even ESPN analyst Troy Aikman blasted the refs over a controversial unnecessary roughness call late in the third quarter that helped Kansas City extend their lead.

The Texans did not do themselves any favors, however. CJ Stroud took a brutal sack on fourth down near midfield in the fourth quarter, and Houston even rushed the snap with the Chiefs blitzing. There were plenty of things the Texans could have done in big moments, but they came up short.