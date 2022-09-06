Insane stats show how dominant Tom Brady has been with Bucs

Tom Brady is entering only his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that may be all the time he needs to statistically cement himself as the best quarterback in franchise history.

Brady’s first two seasons with the Bucs were two of the best of his career. He has thrown for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns since he joined the team in 2020. Tampa Bay went 24-9 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs combined in those two years. As Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire pointed out, Brady will be at or near the top in several major categories on the Buccaneers’ all-time list if he and the team enjoy similar success this season.

This will be Tom Brady's 3rd season w/the Bucs. He needs 39 TD passes to be the team's all-time leader. He needs 4,872 passing yards to take the No. 2 spot on Tampa Bay's all-time list. He needs 10 wins to have the most of any starting QB in Bucs history (playoffs included). — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) September 6, 2022

Those stats really say two things. The obvious is that Brady has continued to dominate the NFL well into his 40s and is showing no signs of slowing down. The other is that the Bucs have not been able to keep good quarterbacks around for very long.

Brady, 45, may have a better supporting cast this season than he had in his first two with Tampa Bay. The Bucs have added Julio Jones and Russell Gage to a receiving corps that was already led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. As long as Brady stays healthy, he should have no problem throwing for nearly 5,000 yards with at least 39 touchdown passes.