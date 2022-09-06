 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 6, 2022

Insane stats show how dominant Tom Brady has been with Bucs

September 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady throws a pass

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is entering only his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that may be all the time he needs to statistically cement himself as the best quarterback in franchise history.

Brady’s first two seasons with the Bucs were two of the best of his career. He has thrown for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns since he joined the team in 2020. Tampa Bay went 24-9 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs combined in those two years. As Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire pointed out, Brady will be at or near the top in several major categories on the Buccaneers’ all-time list if he and the team enjoy similar success this season.

Those stats really say two things. The obvious is that Brady has continued to dominate the NFL well into his 40s and is showing no signs of slowing down. The other is that the Bucs have not been able to keep good quarterbacks around for very long.

Brady, 45, may have a better supporting cast this season than he had in his first two with Tampa Bay. The Bucs have added Julio Jones and Russell Gage to a receiving corps that was already led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. As long as Brady stays healthy, he should have no problem throwing for nearly 5,000 yards with at least 39 touchdown passes.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus