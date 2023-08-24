Interesting team favored to land Trey Lance in potential trade

With Trey Lance all but finished in San Francisco, he could be returning to his roots.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday for Lance’s next NFL team should the 49ers trade him. This comes after San Francisco officially named a different quarterback as their backup behind Brock Purdy for next season.

SportsBetting.ag gave the Minnesota Vikings the best odds to land Lance in a potential trade (3-1). The other teams listed in the top five were the Atlanta Falcons (4-1), the Los Angeles Rams (4-1), the Miami Dolphins (5-1), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1).

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is a native of Marshall, Minn. He also attended high school in the area before going to college at the neighboring North Dakota State. As for the Vikings, they have four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins locked in as their starter. But Cousins is now 35 years old, and Minnesota’s current slate of backups (fellow 49ers outcast Nick Mullens plus Jaren Hall and Jordan Ta’amu) is hardly exciting.

Of course, there is reason to believe that Lance will not be traded right away. A financial complication with Lance looms large over the 49ers, and one top team executive has even admitted that finding a trade may be difficult. But for a young 23-year-old player who was unable to get his pro career off the ground in San Francisco, redemption for Lance in his home state would certainly make for a heck of a story.