WR prospect Isaiah Bond signs with NFL team after being legally cleared

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is getting a chance in the NFL after the sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

Bond confirmed on social media that he will not face charges stemming from the assault allegation, which emerged prior to the NFL Draft. He added that he has signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

“I’m determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me,” Bond said in his statement.

Bond consistently denied the allegations against him, and even attempted to counter-sue his accuser for defamation. He had originally been projected as a potential Day 2 draft pick, but he ultimately went undrafted after the allegations surfaced against him. He had already generated some negative publicity when he disappointed by his own standards at the NFL Combine.

The Browns are not reluctant to take chances on players who have had legal troubles. They are likely to be welcoming another controversial rookie to camp soon, though those issues arose after the team had drafted him.

A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, Bond committed to Alabama before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. He had 34 catches for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Longhorns last season.