Major news emerges in Quinshon Judkins case

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins appears to be in the clear legally as he looks to begin his NFL career.

Prosecutors have declined to move forward with charges against Judkins from an alleged incident in Florida, according to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in Miami. With no formal charges, Judkins would presumably be cleared to begin his NFL career.

SLATER SCOOP: Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges from the alleged incident in South Florida, I've learned.



Prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 14, 2025

Judkins was arrested in July on a domestic violence charge, and concerning details later emerged about the alleged incident. The Browns had told him to stay away from training camp to deal with his legal issues, and he is the only 2025 draft pick of any team that has not yet signed a contract. Presumably, that will change in the days to come.

This does not necessarily mean Judkins will avoid NFL discipline. The league has already started investigating him, and even without charges being filed, he could face a six-game suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Judkins played for Ohio State last year and was a part of the team’s national title win. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns during his college career, including a career-high 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman with Ole Miss in 2022.