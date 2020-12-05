Isaiah Wilson suspended by Titans for violating team rules

Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson continues to have a very difficult rookie season.

The Titans announced Saturday that Wilson has been placed on the club’s reserve/suspended list for an unspecified violation of team rules. It’s not clear if Wilson’s suspension will last beyond this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

While there’s little information as to why, it’s clear that Wilson’s first year with the Titans is going to turn out to be a bust. The No. 29 overall pick in April’s draft only made his NFL debut last Sunday on special teams duty. In September, he was arrested for a DUI, and also spent time on the COVID/Reserve list.

The Titans have had issues with the offensive line this year. They really could’ve used Wilson, but it’s clear he’s just not capable of contributing right now.