Video: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco had funny moment in Rutgers student section

It only took one season for Isiah Pacheco to become a Super Bowl champion, but he still remembers where he came from.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs running back Pacheco returned to Rutgers University, his alma mater, to attend a basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines. Pacheco was given quite the welcome and became the star of the show in the student section. An awesome video went viral of Pacheco (wearing a gold hoodie) having the time of his life among the Rutgers students. Take a look.

Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco was vibing in the Rutgers student section 🕺 (via @RURiotSquad)pic.twitter.com/fCRa4ro7d4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2023

Pacheco also got a warm greeting from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

‘We are so proud of you,’ @GovMurphy told newly crowned #SuperBowlLVII champion Isiah Pacheco at #Rutgers tonite. ‘All of New Jersey is proud of you.’ pic.twitter.com/ABq6uA6t2v — Andrew Mills (@AndyMills_NJ) February 24, 2023

The 23-year-old Pacheco spent four seasons at Rutgers before being drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs last year. He rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and was Kansas City’s top ball-carrier during their Super Bowl run.

While Michigan won 58-45, Pacheco did more than enough to entertain the Rutgers crowd. Dancing really appears to be his thing too since Pacheco also busted out some moves in the locker room after winning the Super Bowl.