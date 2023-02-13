 Skip to main content
Jackson Mahomes made cringeworthy TikTok on field after Super Bowl

February 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jackson Mahomes smiling

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the most part over the past year or so, but he celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII the only way he knows how — on TikTok.

After Patrick and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a 38-35 thriller, Jackson made one of his infamous TikTok videos on the field at State Farm Stadium. Let’s just say it could not have been more on-brand.

While he has been a lot more quiet as of late, Jackson Mahomes is known for his social media presence, which has gotten him in trouble before. His social media antics even made him one of the most disliked figures in the NFL at one point.

It seems obvious that Patrick asked his younger brother to tone it down, but Jackson’s celebration on Sunday night was appropriate even if incredibly annoying.

