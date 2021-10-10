Jacoby Brissett leaves Week 5 with hamstring injury

Jacoby Brissett once again started for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, but Brissett left the game early with an injury of his own.

Brissett hurt his hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins announced that he was questionable to return.

With both Brissett and Tagovailoa injured, the Dolphins were forced to turn things over to former undrafted free agent Reid Sinnett.

Sinnett is a little-known quarterback who started one season at non-scholarship FCS school San Diego. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and was signed to Miami’s practice squad last month.