Jadeveon Clowney has hard feelings towards Eagles fans

December 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jadeveon Clowney smiling

Jadeveon Clowney is not exactly looking forward to his return to Philadelphia.

Clowney’s Carolina Panthers are set to visit the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday. Clowney was asked Thursday about visiting Philly, and he had some mixed remarks about Eagles fans.

Clowney said that Eagles players probably love their fans, but that other teams probably can’t stand Eagles fans.

“They throw stuff at you. They talk the most junk out of any fans,” Clowney said of Eagles fans.

Eagles fans probably are holding something more against Clowney than other players. The former No. 1 pick has a history of hits against Eagles quarterbacks that have left Philly fans upset. One came on Nick Foles in 2018 and another came on Carson Wentz in 2019.

The Panthers struggling at 3-9 probably won’t matter at all to Eagles fans, who will likely give Clowney some harsh treatment regardless. The Eagles are surging at 10-2 and have won 8 games in a row.

Jadeveon ClowneyPhiladelphia Eagles fans
