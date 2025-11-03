Pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips gets traded to NFC playoff team

The Philadelphia Eagles have made another move to bolster their defense ahead of the trade deadline.

The Miami Dolphins traded veteran pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles on Monday, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia is sending a third-round pick to Miami in the deal.

Phillips has 3 sacks in nine games this season. He played in just four games last season and eight the year before due to significant injuries, but he has been productive for the Dolphins when healthy.

Phillips, a former first-round pick out of Miami, had a career-high 8.5 sacks as a rookie in 2021. He had 7 sacks in 2022, which was the last time he played a full season.

The Eagles had been searching for pass rush help after a key member of their defense announced his retirement last month. They also acquired a former Pro Bowl defensive back in a trade on Friday.

The Eagles are 6-2 coming out of their Week 9 bye. Phillips and Philadelphia’s defense will face arguably their toughest test of the season when they face the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 10.